Most Famous Boxers Who Love Gambling

It’s been a love tale of boxers who loves gambling. As fighters are always high on excitement and emotions, it is not surprising to know that many of them will love gambling. When the boxers enjoy their time gambling, it will prompt their fans to be in the world of online casinos. Especially when they can play online casinos without registration nowadays. Some used to bet on themselves over a next-day boxing face-off, while some better crazy sum of money over a cockfight. The ring life of boxers is interesting to know, and it becomes even more spiced up when you come to know about their love for betting and gambling.

This article will talk about those boxers who love to bet on casinos as much as they love the boxing ring.

Mike Tyson

We can not forget how great Mike Tyson was as a boxer. An opponent in the ring had sleepless nights when they were about to face Tyson the very next morning. But was Tyson that good in casino gambling also?

Besides being one of the most prominent boxing champions of his era, Mike Tyson also loved gambling.

As he is himself from a sports background, sports betting was his area of excitement and influence rather than games. He is known in the gambling world as a heavy better, making him a great man even more enjoyable. This habit less to some gruesome money losses for him in the past, but you do not know his wins. But losing some money has never been a big deal for Tyson as he was pretty rich.

Floyd Mayweather

This list can not be completed without this legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, a passionate gambler. The rumors regarding Floyd Mayweather’s gambling enthusiasm are still hot topics to discuss among his fans worldwide.

Floyd has been very successful in the ring, which earned him a handsome amount of money. But, a massive chunk of it went to gambling throughout his career as a boxer and his life. The most famous incident was when he bet $400,000 before fighting against another champion boxer Connor McGregor. Floyd was that sure of winning the battle with Connor in the ring. And guess what? The ace boxer won that battle and won a double amount of his bet that night. This incident is marked as one of the most exciting stories in world boxing.

Besides sports betting and betting on himself, he is also enthusiastic about different online and offline casinos. He shares his thoughts on them on his social media profiles. Apart from his unforgettable deeds in the boxing and NBA ring, no one can forget Floyd has a very jolly and passionate bettor.

Evander Holyfield

Boxing lovers surely know of Evander because of his greatness in the ring, contemporary to Mike Tyson’s era. However, very few people understand that Evander was all-in on gambling. The classic fights between Evander and Mike showed that they were staunch enemies in the ring, but gambling got them into standard terms outside of the boxing ring.

The monetary losses of Evander were significantly higher than the other two boxers on our list as he had to go through three divorces in his life. But that never meant that he was in the mood to leave gambling at any point in his life. And according to some inside stories, people claim that he was able to reclaim a chunk of lost money through gambling. He was not only restricted to betting huge some of the money in boxing matches, but he betted on various casino games too.

Vinny Pazienza

Vinny Pazienza was another boxer who loved gambling. He has been a controversial character during his sporting days and retirement as he has been addicted to drugs. This addiction has caused him financial ruin, but we still know him for his zeal for gambling and sports betting.

He started to get even more prosperous than in his playing days as he evolved as a stock market typhoon. But later lost a considerable amount of money because of his addiction and gambling.

His most loved casino game was the all-time classic poker. He has the knack for placing extreme bets of more than six digits. This puts him in the league of famous boxers who loved gambling and placed crazy bets. Panienza also loves to enjoy his leisure time at online casinos.

Manny Pacquiao

During his time, the most significant competitor of Floyd Mayweather was Manny Pacquiao. He lost a few fights with him but left the right as a winner in a few, getting Floyd on his knees. His boxer from the Philippines made it large in the boxing ring, winning many hearts and a considerable amount of money from his casino addictions.

This boxer is known in the casino world for his highly crazy bets. All of his life, his love for gambling kept on growing. The craziest event or incident in his life as a gambler was when he better a colossal amount of $36,000,000 in a single cockfight. This is only one of the events of his life when he better this insane amount of money.

Manny achieved tremendous accomplishments in his boxing career, which earned him a lot of money. This fueled his excitement in gambling and made him a very known face in the casino world. He has been spotted in casinos in different countries, such as Macau and Australia while enjoying various table games. Manny is a known name in Las Vegas Casinos, as he is often better huge in his favorite table game, poker.

Conclusion

We have seen that many sports athletes have been gambling enthusiasts, but boxers love this more. Apart from these airliners in our list, other well-known boxers loved to call a bet. Putting their money at risk was never a harsh decision as they were tremendously rich and never failed to take a challenge in life. Boxing is one of those sports that deal with extreme amounts of money.