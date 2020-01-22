Monday Night Fighting – Nevin joins Love Island defector on February card

John Nevin’s February 17 fight date has been confirmed.

The ‘Mullingar Shuffler’ last week revealed on Twitter he was hoping to return in February and today it’s been confirmed that is indeed the case.

The Olympic silver medal winner will begin what he is hoping will be a massive year at the Cliffs Paviliion in Westcliff-on-sea.

Strangely enough the clash will play out on a Monday night as Nevin takes on a yet to be confirmed opponent.

The bill also features an unbeaten Essex cruiserweight James Branch who turned down Love Island to progress his fight career.

Two time bronze medallist at the World Championships and a European Champion, was last seen outpointing Freddy Fonseca on Channel Five in December.

The Westmeath fighter collected a ranking title in that fight and is looking to continue recently acquired momentum in 2020.

Indeed, Nevin [14(4)-0] is looking to close in on a world title shot and has his sights set on reigning IBF champion aswell as James Tennyson and Jono Carroll defeater Tevin Farmer.

Nevin had hoped to fight Francisco Fonseca on the card, but claims the experienced and well traveled Nicaraguan priced himself out of the fight.

The now Jim McDonnell trained fighter beat the Nicaraguan super featherweight’s brother last time out, dropping and out pointing Freddy Fonseca at the York Hall.

Francisco Fonseca has another ranking title fight lined up and seems to have chosen an American hosted Valentines Day WBC silver title fight with Ryan Garcia over a fight with the former Irish amateur standout.

Regardless the pursuit of the former Latino champ is positive and shows those guiding Nevin, whose pro career has been traffic jam style stop start, are looking to step him up this year.