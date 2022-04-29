Minimumweight Maximum Entertainment – O’Hara McCafferty impresses again

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty impressed and entertained for the second fight running.

It looks like a case of minimumweight maximum entertainment with the Belfast prospect as she put on another eye-catching show in Sheffield on Friday night.

The Commonwealth Games silver medal winner outpointed Camila Erica Avaca on a Unified Promotions card to extend her unbeaten start to pro life.

Similar to her fellow countrywoman Maira Dayana Loyola, who O’Hara McCafferty debuted against, Avaca came to fight and was tough.

The Irish starlet was a class above and was dominant but the Argentine took a round of the novice pro and played her part in an entertaining learning fight.

O’Hara McCafferty eventually came away with a 39-37 win and built on her Irish Boxing Awards Debut of the Year win.

Speaking before the victory, the 26-year-old told Irish-boxing.com she would like a step up in rounds next before fighting for the Irish title, with Kate Radomska the obvious target.

“I’m hoping to get one more run out then go for the Irish title,” she said/

“We both put it out there that we want the Irish title. So I think regardless of anything the fight will happen. I say let’s dance.”

O’Hara McCafferty moves to 2-0 with the win her opponent’s record now reads 1-1-1.