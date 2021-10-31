Michael Conlan vs Leigh Wood Purse Bids Take Place Tomorrow

We should find out who will promote the eagerly anticipated Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] vs Leigh Wood [25(15)-2]WBC ‘regular’ world title fight and ‘final eliminator’ tomorrow.

The WBA have once again called for purse bids after another period of negotiations between both’s representatives proved fruitless.

The World Boxing Association confirmed in late August they had ordered Wood to defend his WBA ‘regular’ world title against the Belfast fighter – and they had given both parties until September 27 to agree on terms.

Two extension requests were granted since but terms are still not agreed, meaning purse bids will take place via zoom on Monday.

The minimum bid will be $120,000, with a 55/45 split in favour of titleholder Wood..

The winner of the proposed clash will become mandatory for former Carl Frampton foe Santa Cruz the current champion with the WBA.

However, considering the American ‘Super’ champ hasn’t defended the title since February of 2019 and has since fought up at super feather – his last fight a heavy knockout defeat suffered at the gloves of Gervonta Davis nearly a year ago – it’s quite possible he may vacate or be stripped. Indeed, he may have outgrown the weight or feel he is beyond mandatory defences, which could lead to Conlan v Wood being upgraded to the main world title fight.

The fight was initially set to take place in December and Irish-boxing.com understands Conlan Boxing were very close to tempting Wood to come to Belfast before the year was out. However, an injury to the titleholder scuppered those plans and the fight now looks more likely for March, making St Patrick’s Day and New York an option.

It has also been suggested Conlan will still get out in December and possibly in Belfast. Conlan Boxing first have the matter of an Ulster Hall show to deal with, as they promote the likes of Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory and Sean McComb in the historic venue next weekend.