Michael Conlan tells Eddie Hearn to bring world title fight to Paradise

Michael Conlan has another venue suggestion for Eddie Hearn – and would love to fight Leigh Wood in Paradise.

The Belfast talent has been mandated to fight the WBA ‘regular’ featherweight champion and will challenge Wood for the title in 2022.

Having won the purse bids, Matchroom will promote the fight, but where Eddie Hearn and co will put it on remains to be seen.

New York and Paddy’s Day was rumoured to be the front runner after an injury to Wood ruled out any chance of it happening in Belfast in December. In fact Conlan had suggested that’s where Hearn wanted to put it on.

However, Manchester was the latest venue suggested by the Promoter. Speaking during Katie Taylor fight week the fight maker said the English city was most likely.

Wood fancies in his home city and at the home of his idols Nottingham Forest, but Conlan has another suggestion.

The Adam Booth trained fighter took to Twitter to suggest it should take place at the 60,000 capacity Celtic Park, tagging both Eddie Hearn and the club.

If we’re talking football stadium’s, let go to a real one let to Paradise ☘️ @EddieHearn @CelticFC https://t.co/mtHSMK02H3 pic.twitter.com/xKktQnvWuG — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) December 11, 2021

Considering the fight is most likely to take place in March it’s not too likely to happen in a stadium.

Hearn also reaffirmed he has no plans to pair the fight with the proposed April Madison Square Garden hosted Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano mega fight.