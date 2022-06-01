Michael Conlan returns against three time world title challenger

Michael Conlan [16(8)-1(1)] will fight three times world title challenger Miguel Marriaga [30(26)-5(1)] in his first bout since suffering heartbreaking defeat to Leigh Wood in March.

The Belfast star, whose world title bid was ruined by late stoppage in Nottingham, will trade leather with the Columbian on August 6 but not at the Falls Park as initially expected.

Conlan, who has topped two successful Feile Fight Nights and been a big part of the festival, will return at the SSE Arena, a venue he fought in once back in 2018.

It’s an extremely solid return and as good a fight as you could get outside the Wood rematch or a European title fight with the unwilling Jordan Gill.

Marriaga has gone the distance in unsuccessful WBA and WBO featherweight world title challenges and retired in the seventh round of a WBO super bantamweight shot in 2017, he has also won the NABO title and is a reigning WBC regional champ.

Even more noteworthy is the fact his world title bids came against the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko and Oscar Valdez. The Scorpion has also been in with Nicolas Waters and holds wins over fighters with more experience than the Olympic gold medal winner.

An undercard has yet to be confirmed for the Top Rank promoted ESPN broadcast clash but Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy are expected to appear, as is Padraig McCrory.