Michael Conlan: Kurt Walker signing a ‘statement of intent’

Michael Conlan has heralded the signing of Kurt Walker as a ‘statement of intent’.

Conlan Boxing last week officially announced the Lisburn talent as the first name on their managerial books.

The new to the scene management and promotional company run by former world title challenger Jamie Conlan and his Olympic medal winning brother signed the Olympian to a long-term contract and have big plans to promote him in Belfast and further afield.

Active fighter and world title hopeful, Micheal Conlan, who welcomes Walker as a Booth Boxing gym mate and Top Rank stablemate, suggests the signature is somewhat of a coup and shows Conlan Boxing mean business.

“This is a statement of our intent going forward,” the Director of Conlan Boxing said.

“Kurt Walker is a world class operator and having proved it time after time in the amateur game its only natural for him now to take the big step into the professional game and do it there, having shared many rounds with Kurt throughout both my amateur and professional careers I’ve seen and felt first hand how good he is and how good he can be.”

Jamie Conlan sang off the same hymn sheet when discussing the signing of the man who replaced his brothers as Ireland #1 amateur super bantamweight – and claimed the Canal BC graduate has what it takes be a pro success.

“This is a real coup for Conlan Boxing, Kurt was one of the stand out performers in Tokyo, beating the World Champion showed just how good he is and was very unlucky not to medal, having watched his progression closely for many years I’ve always believed he’s got the skillset to make it in the pro game, he’s got a fantastic ring IQ and has a great ability to adapt to whatever is infront of him.”