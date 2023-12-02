Michael Conlan INSPIRED by ‘Irish Great’ Katie Taylor

Michael Conlan is taking inspiration from Katie Taylor’s redemption story as he looks to bounce back from a heartbreaking defeat of his own tonight.

One week after his former amateur teammate suffered a first career reverse at the gloves of Chantelle Cameron in May, the Belfast fighter was losing in a world title fight of his own.

Unlike Taylor was last weekend, Conlan hasn’t been handed the chance to get revenge tonight but the two-time world title challenger can return to winning ways in a fight of real note.

The parrell’s with those last two Saturdays in May are not lost on the Olympic medal winner – and while he isn’t seeing Taylor’s historic win over Cameron in Dublin last week as a lucky charm he is taking inspiration from it.

“I try not to feed into superstitions as I think it’s a weak mindset, but last week I took a lot of inspiration from Katie,” Conlan said.

“I thought she was fantastic and now I’m looking forward to my own performance and I’m actually excited about performing.

“I’m looking forward to a good night and I think it will be a fantastic one.”

Conlan goes into the fight with former European Champion Jordan Gill with a new backroom team.

After defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez he teamed up with Cuban Pedro Diaz and he works with the ‘Doctor of Boxing’ in his corner for the first time at the SSE Arena tonight. One of Ireland’s greatest-ever amateurs says the change has proved beyond beneficial.

“Going to Miami and training with Pedro, I feel like I’ve a new lease of life. It feels like we’ve hit the reset button. Over the eight weeks (in camp) he’s just dusted me off and brought me back to doing what I do best, so that’s why I’m excited about the performance and putting in what we’ve been doing in the ring on fight night.

“I’m in a good place mentally and physically, the best place I’ve been in for a long time,” added the 32-year-old.

“I’m really excited about fight night rather than just being excited for it to be over and having the win. This time I’m really looking forward to the actual fight as I think I’m going to put on a destructive performance.

“I know Jordan and know he’s a good fighter. He has skills and is a smart boxer when he wants to be. If you’re not on your game, Jordan will beat you.”