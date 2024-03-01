LIVE UPDATES: JB Promotions – Stars of the Future

We are ringside in the Warehouse and ready to go for the latest JB Promotions show.

‘Stars of the Future’ has rising prospects, returns, and debuts, as well as some top amateur action in the atmospheric Warehouse venue at the Red Cow Hotel Ireland.

A seven-fight pro card, tonight features outings for Lee Reeves, Glenn Byrne, Cheyanne O’Neill, Richie O’Leary, Oisin Treacy, Robbie Burke, and Matthew Tyndall.

Irish-Boxing.com will be filing live reports from each fight below while there is a live PPV stream available HERE

Please refresh page to see live updates below: