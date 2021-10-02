LIVE UPDATES: 2021 National Elite Senior Finals Night

The biggest day of the Irish amateur boxing calendar is upon us.

The National Elite finals – or ‘The Seniors’ – take place in Dublin this evening with 24 Irish boxing champions set to be crowned.

Moved to today instead of the traditional Friday night slot due to the expanded number of weight categories, it is going to be a marathon of boxing on the South Circular Road with 21 fights in all – Jake Rapple [bantam], Amy Broadhurst [light], and Aoife O’Rourke [middle] have all received walkover wins.

While fans and media cannot be in attendance, TG4 will air each and every bout, with a YouTube livestream beginning at 5pm before a switch to the main channel at 7:15pm.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE STREAM + RUNNING ORDER

We will be watching each and every bout posting updates on each of them as the night progresses.

Refresh page to see live updates below:

Shannon Sweeney (St. Anne’s, Mayo) v Carol Coughlan (Monkstown, Dublin) – Women’s Pinweight 48kg

6:55pm – That is the end of the YouTube-streamed portion of the night. Boxing will resume at 7:15pm on TG4.

Martin Keenan (Rathkeale, Limerick) beat Thomas Maughan (Cavan, Cavan) ​SD – Men’s Super Heavyweight +92kg

Both had caused shocks in the earlier rounds, with Keenan eliminating reigning champ Kenneth Okungbowa and Maughan shocking High Performance favourite Gytis Lisinskas, but there was little drama here in what was a messy fight. Southpaw Keenan had just too much nous for Maughan, picking the bigger man off from the backfoot to claim a second Elite title.

Jack Marley (Monkstown, Dublin) beat Marcin Skalski (Athlone, Westmeath) UD – Men’s Heavyweight 92kg

Baby Jack Marley threw bombs from the start, backing Skalski to the ropes and giving an early count as well as making Ken Egan purr in the analysis booth. Not afraid to trade, the 18-year-old slugged to the body as the brave and bruised Skalski attempted to stay in there. A doctor inspection at the end of the second for Skalski’s damaged eyes may have brought an end to the bout but it went into the third and Marley coasted his way to his first Elite title. The Euro U22 bronze medallist becomes the second-youngest Irish heavyweight champion after Con Sheehan and a bright future awaits. Whether he or the more-established Kirill Afanasev, who withdrew from this tournament, goes to the World Championships later this month will be a very big decision.

Darren O’Neill (Paulstown, Kilkenny) beat Faolain Rahill (DCU, Dublin) ​UD – Men’s Cruiserweight 86kg

36 years of age, four years out, chasing his eighth Elite title – you know all the numbers and Darren O’Neill completed his fairytale as he defeated the rangey Rahill. Sneaking southpaw shots crept through in the opener, deterring Rahill before a right hand knocked the DCU man off balance. Rahill responded well in the second, upping his activity and making things difficult for O’Neill but the Olympian rounded out the third with some lovely combination punching to seal the deal and become the oldest male elite champion in Irish boxing history.

Bethany Doocey (Castlebar, Mayo) beat Nell Fox (Rathkeale, Limerick) UD ​- Women’s Light Heavyweight 81kg

The smaller, younger, Doocey was right on top of Fox from the start as the Limerick woman attempted to establish her long jab. Needing a change, Fox came out aggressive in the second as the pair traded bombs. Doocey, though, had the far faster hands and was able to punish Fox as she came in. A three-time champion, Fox went out swinging in what was a very good fight overall but there’s a new light heavyweight chief in town as Doocey claimed a deserved unanimous decision win.

Kaci Rock (Enniskerry, Wicklow) beat Keisha Attwell (Tobair Pheadair, Galway) RSC3 – Women’s Welterweight 66kg

Kaci Rock was right on top from the start and wasn’t looking to hang around. Upping the fight in the second, Rock beat the ambition out of Attwell, forcing a count, and the fight would not see the final bell as two more counts in the third gave Kaci a stoppage win. Youngster Rock, daughter of ‘The Pink Panther’ Jim, is definitely an exciting addition to the Elite welter scene. Now down from 69kg to 66kg, it’s a class in transition as reigning welterweight champion Christina Desmond has moved up to the new 70kg light middleweight division while European Games and EU bronze medallist Grainne Walsh was forced to pull out through injury.

Eve Woods (Corinthians, Dublin) beat Gillian Duffy (St Mary’s, Dublin) UD – Women’s Light Welterweight 63kg

Veteran Duffy hd a decent reach advantage on Woods but the inner-city youngster quickly got inside and lands some bombs. Duffy’s straight shots did pierce the defences of the aggressive Woods but she perhaps could have taken counts herself in the opening rounds as she shipped heavy-looking punches. Duffy came back well in the third, timing Woods to a degree but the the teen talent had enough banked to take a unanimous decision win – an Elite title in what was Woods’s first adult fight.

Gabriel Dossen (Olympic, Galway) beat Sean Donaghy (St Canice’s, Derry) UD – Men’s Middleweight 75kg

Dossen one of the star names today so it was a bit of a surprise he was on so early – suggestions that the competitiveness of this fight contributed to that but Donaghy, to his credit, fought hard for someone who has never competed at this level. Dossen, though, had far too much for his fellow southpaw, tagging Donaghy at will. Derryman Donaghy tried to press the action but opening up left him vulnerable to the quicker and sharper Dossen. Ending with a flourish, Dossen upped the intensity, forcing two counts but Donaghy managed to see the final bell. A wide unanimous decision winner, Dossen, 22 next month, picked up his second Elite title and reclaims the middleweight crown having missed the 2020 tournament (held in late 2019) due to injury.

5:05pm – Yes, there’s Ricky Nesbitt picking up his certificate and trophy. Third final and he finally has an Elite title. Gabriel Dossen v Sean Donaghy up now.

5:03pm – We are live! To my shame, my Gaeilge isn’t great but I think Ricky Nesbitt may have won this title on a walkover. More to follow.

5:00pm – The live stream has begun, the actual live feed has not. First up when we do eventually get going will be the Men’s light flyweight division, Ricky Nesbitt v Caoimhin Logue.