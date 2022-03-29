‘Let’s get it on’ – O’Hara-McCafferty wants history making bout with Kate Radomska

Kristina McCafferty [1-0] wants to write her name in the Irish history books and believes Kate Radomska [2-0] could be her pen.

The Belfast talent is willing to move up a weight to face the light flyweight in the first-ever Irish female title fight.

Both the Waterford warrior and the former amateur of note turned over in 2021, and both fighter’s debut performances lead to Irish Boxing Debut of the Year nominations, which in turn suggest they are more than welcome additions to the Irish pro circuit.

The fact that both are close in weight – Radomska is a light fly and O’Hara McCafferty has minimumweight aspirations – also prompted fight fans to point out they are well-positioned to make Irish boxing history.

The new to the pro scene fighters could well be the first-ever female Irish title fight participants and if Team O’Hara McCafferty gets their way that will be the case.

According to O’Hara-McCafferty’s coach and husband, Gerard McCafferty, the Commonwealth Games medallist wants to win the Irish title before making continental or world moves and has set her sights on Radomska as a result.

“The Irish title is a title Kristina wants to fight for and win. It’s a title she would like to pick up before moving on to bigger things. It looks like the only way she can do that is to fight Kate. That would be a great fight, the fighters would make history and the fans would be entertained, so let’s get it on,” McCafferty told Irish-boxing.com.

“Kristina would move up in weight to accommodate Kate too. We would take that fight in a heartbeat. We’ve mentioned it to our manger and promoter and they welcome the idea.”

Speaking previously to irish-boxing.com Radomska, who proved herself domestic keen when she called out Cathy McAleer well before her debut, says she wasn’t aware of O’Hara McCafferty up and until recently.

That might be hard for some to believe considering the Belfast talent has won Elite and Ulster titles as well as Commonwealth Games and major underage medals. However, the Robbie Flynn managed fighter seemed more than genuine when revealing as much- and is open to a fight ‘Irish fans could get behind’.

“I’m not sure who that is,” she says when asked by Irish-boxing.com about the Antrim talent.

“I wasn’t aware there were any other Irish girls fighting between 47 and 49kg. It’s great to hear of more girls turning over in Ireland though, the more the better! I’ll certainly keep an eye out for Kristina now and wish her all the best this year,” she adds before discussing a possible match up

“I’d have to go watch some footage to see what I’m dealing with but I fancy myself against anyone. If there were titles on the line and the fight was on a major platform with a good build up it would no doubt be a big event the Irish fans could get behind!”

With the pool at their weights so small opportunities for both fighters will come fast. Indeed, Radomska has already been offered a European title shot, and considering her talent and the fact she is capable of making minimum weight, O’Hara-McCafferty could quite possibly be afforded the chance to become a multi-weight world champion early on in her career.

However before reaching European or World level O’Hara-McCafferty wants domestic honours and the chance to add the Irish pro title to the amateur one in her trophy cabinet.

No BUI Celtic or Irish title have ever been contested by two Irish females. The BUI have previously informed Irish-boxing.com, that if, and when these fights come about, the Irish title will be fought over 8 two minute rounds and the BUI Celtic title over 6 two minute rounds.