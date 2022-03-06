Headline News News Pro News 

Kerry Teen extends unbeaten start

Jonny Stapleton

Liam Walsh celebrated signing a new managerial deal with victory over the weekend.

Ireland’s second youngest pro – Walsh is just a couple of month older than Cain Lewis – signed terms with British based fight maker Carl Greaves on Friday morning.

Just over 24 hours later he was toasting a third career win as well as the contract. The Tony Davitt trained fighter extended his unbeaten start with victory on a FightZone broadcast card.

The 19-year-old defeated Liverpool based Lithuanian Genadij Krajevskij over four rounds at the Lady Eastwood Pavilion, Newark Showground.

The ‘Kingdom Kid’ dominated proceedings and came away with a third straight shut out 40-36 points win.

The Kerry teen’s record now reads 3-0, his opponent slips to 0-29.

