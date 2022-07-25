Kellie Harrington’s Olympic Final Foe Becomes Katie Taylor Stablemate

Brazilian amateur World Champion Beatriz Ferreira has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing and becomes a stablemate of Katie Taylor as a result.



The 29-year-old from Salvador won Lightweight gold at the 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Russia, beating China’s Wang Cong on points in the final.



Ferreira, who will be managed by Brian Peters, is also a three-time Pan-American Champion (2017, 2018, 2019), the 2018 South American Games gold medallist and the 2019 World Military Champion – accolades that have cemented her position as one of the best pound-for-pound amateur boxers on the planet.



She won silver in the Lightweight category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year, losing on points to Kellie Harrington in the final, but plans on going one better by landing gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



An aggressive and powerful fighter, Ferreira, who is better known as ‘The Beast’, is out to win multiple World Titles in the pro ranks – following in the footsteps of her new stablemate and Undisputed Lightweight ruler Katie Taylor.



“Today is truly a very special day for me,” said Ferreira. “I’m so excited to be turning professional and to sign with the best in the business, my manager Brian Peters and promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. I can’t wait to have my debut and to be involved in big fights and have people all over the world follow my journey on DAZN.”

The Brazilian still has Olympic 2024 aspirations despite turning over and as a result could face Harrington in Olympic action again if both qualify for Paris.

“It’s a big challenge for me and an exciting new stage in my career but I’m also really happy that I can continue to live my Olympic dream. I plan to win gold at Paris in 2024 while also winning many World Titles as a professional. I’m more determined than ever to succeed at the very top in this sport and I can promise the fans a great show every time I step in the ring.”



“Beatriz is one of the most ferocious pound-for-pound fighters I have ever seen come through the amateur system,” said Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Sport Chairman. “She is going to absolutely light up the professional scene and become a huge star of the sport. If you have been around or watched this talent then you know exactly what I’m talking about.”



Marcos Brito, President, Confederaco Brasileira De Boxe, said: “Bia is so excited to start her professional boxing career. Of course she dreams of winning Olympic gold in Paris but this is the right time and the right opportunity with a great promoter and a great broadcast platform to launch her professional career. She has won the World Championship as an amateur and I have no doubt she will win many World Titles as a professional. She will not settle for anything less.

“We are grateful that Eddie understood and respected Bia’s desire to win gold at the next Olympics. It means that she can have the best of both worlds and bring success back to Brazil with medals and World Title belts!”