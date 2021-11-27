Kellie Harrington suprises best friends on Late Late Toy Show

Boxing favourite Kellie Harrington surprised two best friends on Friday night’s Late Late Toy Show.

Pals Poppy and Darcy talking with Ryan Tubridy when the host revealed that he had invited a friend of his own to the show, only for the Olympic gold medal winner to emerge.

Champ Kellie Harrington arrives on stage in her Lion King gear #HakunaMatata #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/FqKDDZHJWo — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) November 26, 2021

Decked out in her Lion King best the Dublin favourite and self confessed Late Late Toy show fan proceeded to play a boxing game against the young fans.

The Tokyo 2020 podium topper revealed that she would be going to the two friends’ school to give the students boxing lessons and gifted them signed boxing gloves, as well as vests that had been worn at the Olympics.

The 3 best friends that anyone could ever have #LateLateToyShow https://t.co/BtPaMu0xsW — Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) November 27, 2021