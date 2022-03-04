Kellie Harrington journey to greatness

Kellie Harrington was among 185 LGBT+ athletes that participated in Tokyo Olympics in Japan. This is the event that recorded the highest number of LGBT+ in the history of the Summer Olympics. To Ireland, Kellie Harrington Olympics triumph at lightweight division made the country proud. For the rest of us, not much is known about the athlete, her journey through the boxing career, her family, and her love life. In this article, we will explore the athlete’s bio, career and also look at the significance of Kellie Harrington partner in her boxing career.

Trailblazer

To understand more about Kellie Harrington, her community participation, we need to go back and explore her life.

Life goals

One of Kellie Harrington’s life goals was to see herself qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and she did not only achieve that but also went ahead to win a medal. Kellie Harington Olympics gold medal was celebrated not just in Ireland but all over the world especially among the LGBT community. Through this win, the boxer fulfilled her lifetime dream.

Her early life

Kellie was born 32 years ago in the north inner city of Dublin Ireland. At the age of 15 years, she developed an interest in boxing. Out of this interest, she made an attempt to enroll with one of the local boxing clubs but to her disappointment, she was informed that she could not join as they were not accepting girls.

She was persistent; the answer she got at the club did not discourage her. She tried once more and eventually got admitted. From here she trained hard made great progress in her boxing career.

Her family

Kellie’s parents are Yvonne and Christie Harrington. She has been quoted severally saying that her parents have been a great pillar in her boxing career. The parents have been vocal about their support for their daughter.

Her mother reveals that Kellie started showing interest in boxing from an early age and they did everything in their power to ensure that her dream to become a fighter was realized. The fighter has an older sibling, Christopher Harrington, who is also into sports but has focused his time on football. Just like her parents, Christopher is very proud of her sister, he admires her fighting spirit and hard work. Apart from having a loving family, Kellie also loves animals, her two furry friends are an addition to her family. The two dogs Nidge and Macy can always be spotted in her social media accounts, more so on Instagram.

Kellie sporting history

Kellie’s career in boxing has been described as stellar, for the following reasons:

She is currently the representative of Ireland in the women’s featherweight division.

She has won several fights and awards including the gold medal she bagged in the lightweight division at Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2018.

She was also the 2016 Women’s World Boxing Championship 2016 in the light welterweight division.

Analysts point out that Kellie’s success in the boxing career comes from her entrance into the sport at a young age as well as the clear goals and discipline that she has exhibited.

Kellie Harrington wins gold

Qualifying for Olympics was one of her goals and this came to happen when in June all the judges in her qualifier match nodded. She won the match against Maiva Hamadouche, in a fight that was staged in Paris. Many were vouching for Maiva to win the match as she was the reigning IBF featherweight world champion.

Qualifying for Olympics was one of her goals and this came to happen when in June all the judges in her qualifier match nodded. She won the match against Maiva Hamadouche, in a fight that was staged in Paris. Many were vouching for Maiva to win the match as she was the reigning IBF featherweight world champion.

With this win, Harrington was starting a journey that will make her realize her lifetime dream as well as bring pride into her country. She was delighted to be selected along with fellow boxer Irvine Brendan. The two carried the Irish flag during the opening ceremony. She went ahead and performed exemplary well, not many would have bet on her winning a medal. She surprised many as she bagged a gold medal in her category.

Kellie Harrington Mandy Loughlin relationship

Kellie has been in a long-term relationship with Mandy Loughlin. The two are said to live together alongside their two dogs. Kellie has described Mandy as her partner and best friend and given the description of their relationship on a social media post, many believe that the two have decided to spend the rest of their lives together.