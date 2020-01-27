Kell Brook joins Tyson Fury in the Lee Reeves fan club

Lee Reeves has revealed Kell Brook persuaded him to relocate to Sheffield and the Ingle Gym.

Having watched the Limerick native register his fourth knockout victory and fifth pro career win from ringside in Niagara Falls last June, it’s safe to say the former light welterweight world champion was impressed.

The Sheffield fighter, who has been linked with Dennis Hogan of late, saw something familiar in the 24-year-old southpaw and felt he had a style suited to the famous Wincobank Gym.

‘Special K’ approached Reeves, who works under Canadian promoters, following the stoppage win of 21-year-old Hungarian Dominik Csaba Karoly and told the southpaw he was tailormade for his trainer Dominic Ingle and the unique Wincobank approach.

The Matchroom fighter who is scheduled to return to the ring on Febraury 8th against Murphys Boxing’s Mark DeLuca felt Ingle could really improve and help the Limerick prospect.

“Kell came up to me after my fight and seeing my performance and he was like ‘Lee man you need to come over to the Ingle gym, your styles suit us, Dominic would be able to do things to sharpen the edges. Looking at you we could bring you all the way, make sure you come here.’,” explained Reeves when speaking to ifLTV.

“At the time I was being trained by amateur trainer. Everything was going well , 5-0, 4 KO’s I couldn’t ask for more, but I always knew to progress in this sport I needed to be in a pro environment.”

Reeves did make the move and worked across the water in preparation for a December fight that fell through and Brook seems to have taken him under his wing.

“Kell has backed me since the first time he seen me fight and still to this day. He is confident I am going to go all the way. Inside this gym he calls me his prodigy.”

Billy Joe Saunders and Tyson Fury in particular have also praised Reeves and his style, something which has boosted an already assured fighters confidence.

“With these guys backing me to go all the way it gives me confidence.”

Reeves is next out on February 29 on in Newcastle and believes he will start a big year with a win.

“2020 is going to massive for Lee Reeves. 2020 is about getting my name on the world stage. All’s I want to do is fight.”

Reeves isn’t the only fighter working at the gym set up by Irish boxing legend Brendan Ingle, Westmeath prospect John Joyce is also being trained by Dominic Ingle.