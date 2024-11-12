Katie Taylor Still Dreams of Croke Park

Katie Taylor’s dream of fighting at Dublin’s iconic Croke Park remains alive!

The Irish Icon is closing on another groundbreaking bout, a Netflix broadcast rematch of the greatest women’s fight of all time with Amanda Serrano on Friday.

The co-main event to Mike Tyson – Jake Paul takes place at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the 80,000 seater AT&T Stadium.

There is another similar-sized stadium the two-weight undisputed champion would love to fight on.

“I would absolutely love to have the opportunity to fight at Croke Park, obviously,” Taylor said when speaking to Irish media.

The historic venue, which has been the backdrop for countless unforgettable moments in Irish sport, would be the perfect stage for Taylor to add another chapter to her legendary career.

However, securing a Jones Raod fight night has proved difficult. Serrano was meant to help the Olympic Gold medal winner become the first fighter since Muhammad Ali to fight at the venue in May of 2022 only for Matchroom to run into pricing issues with the GAA.

The venue was suggested again for the rematch with Chantelle Cameron, but that epic encouther ended up back at the 3Arena.

“Those things are out of my control, and I got this amazing opportunity to fight in Texas on Netflix, so I can’t be too disappointed really,” Taylor comments.

“I would still love the opportunity to fight at Croke Park before the end of my career, but I don’t know if that’s possible or not. Those things are left to Brian [Peters] and negotiating with Croke Park and stuff like that, but yeah, it is still in the back of my mind,” she said.

For now, her focus is firmly on this weekend’s bout against Serrano is shaping up to be another historic night for women’s boxing. The first meeting between Taylor and Serrano in 2022 was a landmark event, not only for Taylor but for the entire sport, as the two women headlined Madison Square Garden in one of the most exciting fights in recent memory. The rematch could be just as thrilling and for Taylor, it’s another step toward solidifying her legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time.