‘Katie is next’ shouts Serrano

Amanda Serrano is ready to ‘blow off those ceilings for women’s boxing’ by fighting Katie Taylor next.

The Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican scored a dominating unanimous decision over gutsy Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez in Miami on Saturday night.

The 99-90, 99-91 and 100-90 points win on Jake Pauls’s undercard clears the path for a clash with Taylor.

Promoter Edie Hearn suggests ‘the greatest female fight of all time’ is set for late April and will play out at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking after her win over Gutierrez, a former Taylor foe, Serrano revealed nothing was set in stone yet but did state said she was willing and predicted an amazing fight and night is incloming.

“It is the mega fight for women’s boxing,” Serrano said. “You have pound-for-pound top 3, however, you look at it. That’s two pound-for-pound girls going out there.

“You have undisputed, seven division world champions going in facing each other. I think that’s the mega fight for women. I think we’re gonna blow off those ceilings for women’s boxing. Seven-figure payday for both of us. Madison Square Garden. The Big Theatre. Main Event. It’s going to be an amazing night.”

It’s positive from the experienced fighter, who went as far as to shout ‘Katie is next’ in the hallways after the win. The 33-year-old is also positive about her chances against the naturally bigger undisputed lightweight champion.

I want to thank my dance partner

Miriam Gutiérrez She didn’t come to lay down. I don’t care who is in front of me I’m not coming to Play!

She just told me she weighed 160lbs today. Thanks God I worked with my girl @nisa_rodriguez5 who was about 165. God is Great. I’m Blessed! pic.twitter.com/RVED1knVzN — Amanda Serrano (@Serranosisters) December 19, 2021

“She’s a tough girl. She’s a big girl,” Serrano said of her win over the Spanaird. “Tonight, she’s probably 160 or 165 pounds. Honestly, I’m like 133 or 134 pounds, but it doesn’t matter to me. She’s a tough fighter. She did say she was in better shape this time than when she fought Katie Taylor because she had a year layoff. Now, she just had a fight last month that she won. I fought the best Miriam Gutierrez and I beat her.”

“I’m ready for Katie,” she said. “I don’t think she’s as strong as Miriam, so I think I’m okay.”