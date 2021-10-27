JP Hale in World Championships Action Today

JP Hale will look to record Ireland’s first 2021 World Championships win in Serbia today.

The Star BC is the only team Ireland fighter in action today.

The 60kg representative takes on home fighter Semiz Alicic in the last 64.

Ireland have yet to register a win in the Belgrade with Sean Mari and Brandon exiting the contest after defeats to Aitila Bernath of Hungary and Gianluligi Malanga of Italy respectively on Tuesday. Eugene McKeever lost to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev of Uzbekistan on Monday.

Hale, Star BC’s first-ever World Championships representative, competes in the evening session.

AIBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kh Eugene McKeever (Ireland) lost to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan) 0-5

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Aitila Bernath (Hungary) 1-4

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) lost to Gianluligi Malanga (Italy) 0-5

October 27th (Last 64)

JP Hale (Ireland) v Semiz Alicic (Serbia)

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Eduard Savvin (RBF)

October 30th Last 32)

Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) v Nodrjon Mirakhmador (UzbekistaN0

Keylan Cassidy (Ireland v Arriaga OLvera (Mexico)

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyan Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck