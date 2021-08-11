Jono Carroll to Fight on De La Hoya Topped Triller Card Alongside David Haye, Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva

Jono Carroll has secured a slot on the undercard of Oscar De La Hoya’s return to boxing and will compete on the same card of some massive names from the world of boxing and MMA.

‘King Kong’ will fight on a stacked Triller card on September 11 and will compete for the spotlight alongside the likes of David Haye, De La Hoya, Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva.

The Spain-based Dubliner will fight American Andy Vences, the American he was meant to face on the undercard of undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez’s defence against George Kambosos Jr, which was set for mid-June before it was canceled during fight week after the champion tested for covid.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger confirmed the news on social media tonight:

Former heavyweight champion David Haye will fight Joe Fournier in an eight-round heavyweight bout.



Andy Vences will fight Jono Carroll in a 130-pound bout originally scheduled for the undercard of Teofimo Lopez-George Kambosos. https://t.co/D9uGCK2UBA — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) August 11, 2021

The fight was previously billed as a crossover clash for both the former world title challenger and the former Top Rank operator – and that appears to remain the case. However, there is a bit more needle about the meeting after the pair had to be kept apart and traded heated verbals in Miami earlier in the summer.

The rescheduled fight appears on a card full of high-profile names. The make up of the card will anger some fight fans and will draw criticism but there is no doubt it will also draw sizable viewing figures.

In that regard it’s not just a fight that Carroll believes will push him back into the world reckoning, but a bout that plays out on a fresh and vibrant platform that could win him a new fan base.

The southpaw’s fight is also the only confirmed non ‘exhibition’ style clash on the card and a ranking title is expected to be on the line.

Considering Golden Boy bossman De La Hoya appears in a fight with Vitor Belfort, UFC legends Ortiz and Silva fight in a cruiserweight boxing bout and former heavyweight champion of the world David Haye trades leather with Joe Fournier, it may prove hard for Carroll to grab the spotlight.

However, as a fight week whirlwind and a lover of the camera, the entertainer will certainly do his best to make sure his fight is as looked forward to as any.