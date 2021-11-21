Jason Quigley fought on with a broken jaw

Jason Quigley fought on despite breaking his jaw in the first round of his world title fight with Demetrius Andrade on Friday night.

The Donegal middleweight was stopped by WBO champion Demetrius Andrade in the second round of their title fight at the SNHU Arena in the New Hampshire city of Manchester.

Dropped at the end of the first round, Quigley was put down twice more in the second as the clinical American closed the show in frighteningly efficient fashion.

Speaking two days after the disappointing result the Donegal middleweight revealed he broke his jaw in the first round of the fight.

The disappointed 30-year-old Andy Lee trained fighter said: “Firstly I would like to thank everybody for the amazing support I had for this fight it was unbelievable and something I will be forever grateful for.I want to apologize to everyone that I didn’t give you more excitement and wasn’t able to put up more of a fight believe me I wanted to, I’m hurting most because I didn’t get the chance to show my full worth and give it more I suffered a broken jaw in the first round and now it’s time to head home get it sorted and healed. Then we look at what’s next Congrats Demetrius Andrade on the victory and I hope you get those big fights you deserve Thank you to my family my team and everybody that helped me along my journey to here, I had one of the best experiences of my life right up until the fight but that’s boxing it’s a brutal sport and maybe that’s why we love it.”