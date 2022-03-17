Jason Quigley Calls Mytical Frampton vs Conlan Fight

Jason Quigley would lean toward a ‘Jackal’ win in a mythical fight between Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan.

The Donegal middleweight invited fans to ask him anything during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday and the subject of a fight between the two Belfast heroes came up.

One person asked: ‘Prime Frampton vs Conlan who wins?”

To his credit the recent world title challenger, who was the subject of a well-received documentary ‘Lift Your Heels‘, didn’t shy away from a response, nor did the fighter, used to calling fights in his role as a pundit for Ladbrokes, go for a safe answer.

Quigley replied: “Great question lad. That would be a cracking fight.

“Just because Frampton been there, done it and proved himself as a pro I would have to go with Frampton.”

Frampton did prove himself as a world-class operator winning world titles at two weights, indeed for some, he is Ireland’s greatest pro.

Conlan came so close to realising his world title dream over the weekend only to be stopped in the last round of his WBA world title fight with Leigh Wood.

A fight between the pair is currently impossible as Frampton is retired. When both were active they said fighting each other was a no go – although when he first turned over Frampton was a name Conlan dropped and a fight he targeted.