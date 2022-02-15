Jason Quigley: 5 Reasons To get Excited About This Fighter

When it came to signing Jason Quigley with Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar De La Hoya, the company’s founder and president, remarked, “Jason Quigley is part of the next generation of European boxers who are going to make their imprint on the international stage.” “It certainly doesn’t hurt that he has the wonderful nation of Ireland behind him, and I know they’ll back him up wherever he goes,” he continued.

He was, of course, correct. Thanks to countless away-days over the years, we’ve become known for our humor, passion, and color around the sporting world. When deciding to place a bet on the best fans globally, you wouldn’t bet against the Irish. From London to Rome, Cardiff to Boston, Irish sports supporters have flocked to foreign venues to provide their well-known support and cheer on those who are competing.



November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley pose after weighing in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The Evolution of Quigley

Quigley made his professional debut as a middleweight on July 12, 2014, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, against Howard Reece. The fight took place on the undercard of Canelo vs. Lara, and Quigley won by TKO in the first round after only 82 seconds.

When Quigley met Marchristopher Adkins at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, he was forced to go the distance for the first time in his professional career. The American, who had gone undefeated since his first professional fight, was riding a six-fight winning streak in which he defeated Shane Mosley Jr. for the first time. Quigley took the four-rounder via Unanimous Decision.

On the undercard of Saul Alvarez vs. Amir Khan on May 7, Quigley, in only his 11th pro bout, took a considerable jump up in class. Quigley faced James de la Rosa of Mexico, who had previously been set to face David Lemieux in March and came in with two camps worth of preparation. However, due to Lemieux’s failure to meet the stipulated weight, their bout was canceled, and de la Rosa was instead scheduled to fight Quigley in his first 10-round fight. Even though Quigley had previously only gone four rounds, he aced his exam.

Quigley’s biggest test came when he faced the WBO Champion Demetrius Andrade last time out. Jason Quigley of Ireland was knocked out in the second round of his WBO world middleweight title fight against Demetrius Andrade of Brazil. In New Hampshire, the Donegal fighter, 30, was knocked down three times by the American championship holder. Andrade knocked down his opponent in the first round and twice more in the second before the referee stopped the bout.

Quigley was in his 21st professional fight, and it was his first time challenging for a world title. Andrade, a two-weight world champion, Olympian, and former world amateur champion, dominated the fight from the start and was never seriously threatened. Despite the loss, many feel Quigley will be back, and the experience will do him a world of good. Here are five reasons why.

Determination – Quigley pushed and clawed his way to the top because he had clear objectives in mind. A great warrior sets goals for himself and then works hard to achieve them, even if they appear to be unattainable.

Confidence – Even when the odds are stacked against them, champion fighters have faith, and despite his loss last time out, Quigley has plenty of it. It’s their belief in their abilities and capabilities that keep them coming back to the ring.

Passion – If a boxer does not enjoy their sport, they will never achieve greatness. Boxers who have a passion for the sport and get eager to walk into the ring are the only ones who succeed. Champions have a passion for the game and a desire to win.

Adaptability – A champion must adjust to changes in routines, rules, and other parts of life to win. Quigley has shown this by uprooting and moving to America. Champion boxers overcome hurdles and keep going, refusing to give up no matter how bad the situation is.

Focus – This is something that Quigley has been criticized for previously, but I don’t see he lacks concentration at all. To become a top boxer, you must put in many hours of training and honing the necessary skills. Distractions only serve to get in the way of success, and allowing them to do so can be fatal to a boxer’s career. They reach greatness by making sacrifices today to have a better life afterward.