Jamel Herring ‘motivated’ by Carl Frampton’s last performance

Jamel Herring wants to trump Carl Frampton and make somewhat of a statement going into a possible November world title fight against ‘The Jackal’.

Defeat Jonathan Oquendo in Las Vegas tonight and the American would will then put his WBO world super featherweight title on the line against the Belfast man in November.

‘Semper Fi’ wants to go into that fight with momentum and plans to win impressively tonight.

Frampton defeated Scotland’s Darren Traynor in seven on August 15. The former two weight world champion got the job done more than impressed in his first fight in 2020.

Herring it seems wants to do a little more than his Top Rank stablemate on ESPN.

“I look at every fight, even the Oquendo fight, as a very big fight because every fight plays a big factor in your career, obviously,” Herring told BoxingScene.com.

“Of course, people have been asking about the Frampton fight, and I look forward to the fight. If anything, his last performance, it motivated me to go out there and get my job done, because I feel like us, as fighters, we’re ultimately competitive. So, I feel like my performance basically has to trump his performance. And that’s how I look at things, to keep me motivated and keep a good perspective about the future,” he adds before revealing he won’t be swayed from signing to fight Frampton.

“But yeah, obviously, we know that once we get past Oquendo, you know, the Frampton fight has to be the fight. In my opinion, that has to be the fight. There’s no Miguel Berchelt, there’s no Jo Jo Diaz, there’s no Leo [Santa Cruz]. The only fight for me at this point in time after Oquendo is Frampton. So, that’s how I look at things.”