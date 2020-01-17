Logo



Navigation

It’s on – Carroll and Quigg to headline big Manchester Arena card

By | on January 17, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Super-Featherweight contenders Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll will finally meet in a huge England vs. Ireland clash at Manchester Arena on Saturday March 7, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The pair were scheduled to meet in Dubai last year on the undercard of Ruiz v Joshua II only for, much to the disappointment of fight fans, the clash to be pulled.

Former Carl Frampton foe, Quigg pulled out through injury.

However, there both fighters and Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn still talked positively about the mouthwatering match up and it always looked like being rescheduled.

After numerous rumours as to where and when Matchroom finally confirmed today it will take place in Manchester in March.

Former WBA Super-Bantamweight ruler Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) returns to Manchester to pursue his dream of becoming a two-weight World Champion. He made five defences of the WBA crown before losing out to  Frampton in a Unification battle at Manchester Arena in 2016.

The Bury man was outpointed by Oscar Valdez in an attempt for the Mexican’s WBO Featherweight World Title at the StubHub Center in Carson in March 2018 but now has his sights set on a World Championship at Super-Featherweight.

‘King Kong’ Carroll  (17-1-1, 3 KOs) is on the hunt for a second shot at world honours after he returned to action with a win over Eleazer Valenzuela in Mexico following his spirited World Title challenge in Philadelphia in March against IBF Super-Featherweight king Tevin Farmer.

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: “It’s brilliant to be back in Manchester as Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll, two all-action fighters, meet in a must-win crossroads clash.

“We’ve followed Scott’s exciting journey to a World Title, while Carroll still believes he can succeed at the highest level following a courageous loss to IBF champion Tevin Farmer.

“It’s going to be another breathless battle between Quigg and Carroll, with more big names to be added to the bill in the coming weeks.”

An announcement on tickets and undercard information will be made next week and hopefully Matchroom will look to create further Irish interest by using some Irish fighters on the undercard.

dpg


Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media