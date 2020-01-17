It’s on – Carroll and Quigg to headline big Manchester Arena card

Super-Featherweight contenders Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll will finally meet in a huge England vs. Ireland clash at Manchester Arena on Saturday March 7, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

The pair were scheduled to meet in Dubai last year on the undercard of Ruiz v Joshua II only for, much to the disappointment of fight fans, the clash to be pulled.

Former Carl Frampton foe, Quigg pulled out through injury.

However, there both fighters and Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn still talked positively about the mouthwatering match up and it always looked like being rescheduled.

After numerous rumours as to where and when Matchroom finally confirmed today it will take place in Manchester in March.

Former WBA Super-Bantamweight ruler Quigg (35-2-2, 26 KOs) returns to Manchester to pursue his dream of becoming a two-weight World Champion. He made five defences of the WBA crown before losing out to Frampton in a Unification battle at Manchester Arena in 2016.

The Bury man was outpointed by Oscar Valdez in an attempt for the Mexican’s WBO Featherweight World Title at the StubHub Center in Carson in March 2018 but now has his sights set on a World Championship at Super-Featherweight.

‘King Kong’ Carroll (17-1-1, 3 KOs) is on the hunt for a second shot at world honours after he returned to action with a win over Eleazer Valenzuela in Mexico following his spirited World Title challenge in Philadelphia in March against IBF Super-Featherweight king Tevin Farmer.

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: “It’s brilliant to be back in Manchester as Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll, two all-action fighters, meet in a must-win crossroads clash.

“We’ve followed Scott’s exciting journey to a World Title, while Carroll still believes he can succeed at the highest level following a courageous loss to IBF champion Tevin Farmer.

“It’s going to be another breathless battle between Quigg and Carroll, with more big names to be added to the bill in the coming weeks.”

An announcement on tickets and undercard information will be made next week and hopefully Matchroom will look to create further Irish interest by using some Irish fighters on the undercard.



