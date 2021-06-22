‘Iron sharpens Iron’ – Thomas Carty talks Anthony Joshua sparring

Thomas Carty has revealed he can just be himself when sparring world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The Dublin heavyweight is currently in camp with the WBA-IBF-WBO titleholder as he prepares for his next defence, which comes against Oleksandr Usyk this summer.

The Pascal Collins trained big man, who got his pro career off to a successful start by outpointing solid Georgian Richard Pkhakadze in Belgium in May, was part of Derek ‘Del Boy’ Chisora’s camp ahead of his fight with the Ukrainian last year – and just like Caoimhin Agyarko is with regard to Canelo appears to be the go-to spar for fighters preparing to fight the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion.

In saying that he is under no mimic Usyk orders, which suggests he has similar natural attributes to the talented Olympic medal winner.

“Nobody has asked anything in particular of me,” he told Sky Sports when asked about sparring.

“I am left-handed and I’m light on my feet, I utilise a lot of movement, so I naturally emulate Usyk,” he adds before discussing life in Camp Joshua and what it’s like to share the ring with one of boxing’s biggest stars.

“No ego whatsoever. Sparring is just sparring. There are no liberties taken. You can feel the intensity of the training. Everybody is here to work. You can feel the vibe and the atmosphere. Joshua is a gent. He’s a normal bloke, nothing crazy. He’s the heavyweight champion but he’s just an average bloke. A really nice fella. I have the same goals. Iron sharpens iron.”

The energy in the champs camp @anthonyjoshua is on a different level🔋⁣⁣✔️

⁣⁣

Your energy is currency, spend it well & invest it wisely💰

⁣#TeamCarty⁣

⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/dtHdmYEzse — Thomas Carty 🇮🇪 (@thomas_carty) June 18, 2021

Discussing life as a southpaw in more general terms, Carty claims it can be an advantage but only if employed corretctly.

“It’s a tactical advantage but only if utilised properly. I don’t have an extra arm or leg. But I do see the benefits. So many orthodox guys have only boxed orthodox fighters. It makes me stand out. I’m a young, Irish, southpaw heavyweight – there are no others!”

The Dubliner, who has just started his pro journey, has big ambitions and has set his sights on world title sucees.

“It’s a long journey. I had my first pro fight just two weeks ago. But one day I hope to be in AJ’s position otherwise I wouldn’t be doing it.

“If I wasn’t good enough, I wouldn’t be doing this. It’s a hard, hard game and not enough people make what they want out of it. If I didn’t have a good chance, I wouldn’t do it. I’m no idiot.

“I have realistic expectations – and they are to be heavyweight champion of the world one day.”