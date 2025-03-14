Irish Pride Not Pressure for King Callum Walsh

It’s a privilege, not a pressure, for Callum Walsh.

The Cork boxer returns to Madison Square Garden, where he tops a bill that ensures a lot of Irish get a UFC Fight Pass broadcast New York St Patrick’s weekend outing.

Rather than feel the weight of such a big card on his shoulders, the 24-year-old is filled with pride.

‘King’ takes a real sense of joy in helping the supporting cast and suggests they can become a band of brothers that create something unique and Irish on UFC Fight Pass.

“To be able to headline Madison Square Garden three times and now on a massive Irish card is a crazy feeling,” he told RTE.

“This is the biggest Irish card in New York history and I’m very proud, not just for myself, but to give the opportunity to other Irish fighters to fight in New York.

“This is not about me fighting, it’s about putting on big Irish cards and giving opportunities to others, we even have pro debuts , young Irish lads making their pro debuts in Madison Square Garden,” he adds of a bill that hosts fights for Feargal McCrory, Thomas Carty, Sean O’Braidaigh and Donagah Keary as well as the eagerly anticipated Emmet Brennan – Kevin Cronin rematch.

Walsh has become the UFC’s favourite boxer. The 360 Promotion light middleweight brought UFC Fight Pass to Dublin last September and believes the could bring regular fight nights home.

“New York, basically a second Ireland, New York might as well be another county, but who knows, maybe we’ll go back to Cork or back to Ireland somewhere. My goal would be to go back to Cork, have another couple of fights over here maybe and keep building the Irish boxing scene and go back and put on an even bigger card in Cork hopefully. “

For the card to continue, the 24-year-old will have to continue his unbeaten start. That status will be threatened by former BUI Celtic Champion Dean Sutherland in the Theather at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The Freddie Roach trained Cobh native admits the Scot has the ability to test him but believes he has it within him to get another big win.

“I’m feeling good, I’m looking forward to the step up. Everyone thinks this is going to be the toughest fight of my career so far – and it probably is.

“Dean’s going to be prepared to do his best and so I am. I am expecting a tough fight at the beginning maybe unless I catch him early.

“I think that’s going to be the biggest difference, my boxing skills are very good. I think his boxing skills are probably very good too but at the end of it I have a lot more punching power in my hands than him. Over a 10-round fight, you’ll see a difference in the power.”