Irish Invasion – Jason Quigley Will Have Home Advantage in Andrade’s Backyard

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] believes he will be right at home in Demetrius Andrade’s backyard.

The Donegal middleweight challenges the WBO middleweight champion of the world at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 19 – live worldwide on DAZN.

The fight plays out just two hours from ‘Boo Boo’s’ base of Rhodes Island but the Andy Lee trained fighter believes his support will outnumber that of the champions.

The popular Golden Boy fighter was already confident the Irish on the East Coast would come out in force for him, something proved by the support he had when defeating Greg McCoy in Plymouth in 2014 and Daniel Rosario in Quincy in 2018.

The fact Irish fan will now be allowed travel prompts him to suggest there will be an Irish takeover come November 19.

“I honestly believe the Irish fans will outweigh his fans come fight night 100 percent,” Quigley told Irish media this week.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. Thank God the restrictions were lifted as all of Donegal had their flights booked and I’m sure half the country as well. Restrictions are lifted, the Irish are going to be there, anybody I’m talking to over there as well, they’re saying there are buses coming up from New York, Boston, I’m looking forward to getting into that atmosphere.”

Great Media conference @MarlinHotels in the build up to my world tittle fight November 19th 🥊🇮🇪

.

Thanks to all who was there

.#AndradeQuigley

.

📸 @sportsfile pic.twitter.com/5KN38YZ9Ic — Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) October 21, 2021

Andrade [30(18)-0] won the vacant WBO World Middleweight title with a win over Walter Kautondokwa in October 2018. Four successful defences – including a January 2020 win over Irishman Luke Keeler – have followed for the 33-year-old Rhode Island native.

The American has been chasing down the likes of Gennady Golovkin and Saul Canelo Alvarez to no avail as well as other champions.

While he might not bring enough to the table in terms of profile and fan clamour to get one of the pound-for-pound stars, Quigley does believe he is an avoided fighter.

“He is a great champion. He has been very avoided in the fight game because of his ability, because of how good he is. Any of the other world champions out there have avoided him because it’s a big risk for them to take.”

Tickets are on sale now for the blockbuster world title quadruple-header.

Photo Credit – Justin Farrelly Sport Endorse.