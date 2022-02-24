Ireland Select take on Scotland Tonight

An Ireland Select takes on Scotland in Belfast tonight, following a week long training camp.

The card is being hosted by the County Antrim Boxing Board in Corpus Christi Boxing Club, Whiterock Road, Belfast, in association with IABA and Belfast City Council’s Boxing Strategy.

This evening’s card begins with a series of schoolboy and schoolgirl exhibition bouts before some more established talent takes to the ring.

Amy Broadhurst returns to International action after missing the Strandja tournament true injury, her fellow National Elite Champion Brandon McCarthy also returns after a bout of injury.

Recent Under-22 Championship winners Dylan Eagleson and Clepson de Santos wear the Irish crest as do Barry O’Connor, Ben Ferran, Darragh Gilroy and Jack Lawlor.

The main programme begin between 7.45pm and 8pm:

Amy Broadhurst V Megan Reid

Clepson Dos Santos V Lennon Mulligan

Dylan Eagleson V Matthew Mc Hale

Brandon Mc Carthy V Luke Bibby

Barry O Connor V Gerard Mc Taggart

Ben Ferran V Charlie Doig

Darragh Gilroy v Stephen Newns

Jack Lawlor V Sean Lazerinni

This evening’s boxing will be streamed, live, on the Belfast Boxers Facebook page.