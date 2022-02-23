Introducing Cheyanne ‘Chaz’ O’Neill – ‘I never shy away from a fight’

A ‘buzzing’ Cheyanne O’Neill suggests fans should be as excited as she is about her move to the pro ranks.

The aggressive-styled former amateur of note recently revealed she was turning over and will debut as soon as April.

The Athlone BC graduate, who teamed up with RF Sports Management and Kynock Boxing Promotions, is full of excitement about the move and suggests it’s an emotion fans should be filled with too.

The European youth medal winner, who seems to be rejoicing in that fresh start feel, is promising entertainment and assures she will never back down from a fight.

“Excited wouldn’t be the word for when I think about my new chapter in boxing,” O’Neill tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s been a long time since I felt this kind of buzz for the sport. Bring it on,” she adds before suggesting she has her youth career mojo back and predicting excitement.

“I can tell you and pro fans that they can expect a little bit of the talented youth fighter I’ve been in the past and a lot more from a whole new fighter. I think they’ll see exciting fights and just like the amateurs I will never shy away from a good fight.”

O’Neill certainly was an exciting watch in the amateurs, always aggressive and always willing to trade serious leather.

It’s quite possible she may have been the first Irish female amateur to get ‘made for the pros’ comments. In fact, the 25-year-old revealed her style has been labeled one suited to the professional game well before there was a thriving female pro scene – and it appears she listened.

Speaking on why she decided to turn over now she adds: “I’ve always known I was going to turn professional, it was just a matter of when! Shortly after my first Irish title people started to get to know me on the boxing scene and were talking about me being suited for the professional ranks. I’ve heard that since I’m about 15, but after Covid and being deployed overseas, coming home I decided it was time for something new and exciting.”

The soldier, who continues to work under her amateur coach Rory Parkes turns over content with her amateur innings.

O’Neill was earmarked for great things when she won European Youth honours but had more a solid than spectacular Elite career. She remains proud of what she achieved regardless and will be hoping her time under the serious spotlight will come in the pros.

“I am happy with my amateur career. I had a very successful youth career, although I didn’t have much of a chance to prove what I can do at the Elite level. However, the times I did enter the Elites I was up there at the very top. Life gets in the way sometimes and you have to look after yourself but I am made for the big stage.”

The West Meath favourite is currently preparing for the debut stage and notes there is a lot of learning to be done, so much learning she predicts she may be back in boxing school for up to a year.

“Right now I am training, learning, and growing into the professional game. Over the next year, I will be looking for that growth and learning. I want to gain as much experience in the ring as a professional as I can. In the long run my goal is to fight the best and become the best I can possibly be,” she adds before commenting on the support she has received.

“The reaction to me turning over is amazing, people are still texting me!

“I have always been so lucky to have amazing support but this is just next level, it blew up so much it was overwhelming, I felt so much pride to see all the support. I can’t wait to get in and fight and make everyone proud, I have a great family I couldn’t ask for better support to have around me at such an amazing opportunity.”