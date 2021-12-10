Impressive Aaron McKenna wins WBC Youth world title

Aaron McKenna out Mexican’ed another Mexican to pick up his first professional title tonight.

The Monaghan middle buckled the WBC world youth title around his waist after a dominant performance in Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old won every round on all three judges’ scorecards, shutting out the brave but dominated Carlos Gallego -the seventh Mexican he has fought – to win a strap once held by Chad Dawson.

Similar to his last fight against Gabor Gorbics just under a month ago, the younger of two talented boxing brothers worked from first to the last bell but found himself up against a durable and canny foe.

On a number of occasions, Gallego looked good to go, only to do enough to survive and last the distance.

The manner of the victory won’t concern the impressive McKenna, who won via an 80-72, 80-72, 80-72 scorecard. The fighter will just be delighted to have a title he was meant to fight for four weeks earlier in his possession – particularly after his brother’s title tilt was cancelled last minute – and will look forward to leveling up next year.

Not quite as aggressive as his brother, Stevie, who scored a first round knockout earlier on the card, but McKenna did assert himself early on.

He found his range early and tested the Mexican’s metal with vicious and accurate body shots, much to the delight of a large and vocal following.

Gallego bit down on his gumshield, stood and winged shots in early in the second but it wasn’t long before he was back in his defensive shell – and it came apparent for the second fight running the Monaghan middle was going to be faced with finding a way past a tight guard.

The bodywork did drop his opponent’s hands on occasion and allowed the aggressive fighter to test the chin of his opponent, a test he passed.

McKenna began to move through the gears in the third and showed some good variety against a fighter that wasn’t offering much back.

The uppercut came into play and looked effective, although to his credit the Mexican never looked overly hurt.

The fourth told a similar tale and it became clear brute force wasn’t going to be enough to get Gallego out early.

‘The Silencer’ picked up the pace in the fifth after a telling off from his father, it forced the away fighter to fight back, which in turn created more openings. The Hennessy Promotions fighter took a few more shots as a result but landed some clean uppercuts, left hooks and again punished Gallego to the body.

Gallego’s last stand seem to have come at the start of the sixth. After an aggressive opening minute, he looked tired and ready to go. McKenna sensed as much and pt on the pressure but much to the Mexican’s credit he hung on in there and made it to the end of the round.

The brave blue corner fighter got a second wind in the second to last round and although he was under constant pressure he threw just enough to stop referee Ian John Lewis from stepping in.

McKenna was told to box and he tried to follow orders, although a more aggressive approach from the Mexican forced him to figh. As per the whole fight, he never looked troubled, landed the bigger and better shots and took the stanza, the title and the applause.

The moves McKenna to 14-0 while Gallego slips to 8-2.