‘I knew I couldn’t slip up again’ – Cain Lewis puts lesson learnt to good use

Cain Lewis [2-0-1] put the lesson learnt from an early days scare into practice to school durable opposition in Bolton over the weekend.

The Navan featherweight scored a comfortable 40-36 win over experienced Lithuanian Simas Volosinas at the Bolton Whites Hotel on Saturday night.

The MTK card was a return for teenager Lewis who thrilled in Belfast last time out when he fought to a 37-37 draw with Juan Yin – a bout subsequently nominated for Irish Fight of the Year. The Ballymun BC graduate was put down twice in a furious opener that night but was in complete control over the weekend to score a confidence-boosting win.

The double European Schoolboys medallist, claims the ease at which he won owes a lot to the learnings he took from just his second pro fight.

Ireland’s youngest pro now knows a calm and simplistic approach is the more fruitful one against the kind of opponents you’re faced with early in your career.

“It was a great experience getting out again against a tough lad. I thought I boxed well. I stayed calm and done what I needed to do,” The Ballymun BC graduate told Irish-boxing.com.

“I learnt so much from the last fight and I think I displayed that during the fight. I boxed well stayed calm throughout and just stuck to the game plan.

Lewis admits there was a slight worry heading into what was his third pro fight, the teen was aware any form of slip up would be damaging.

However, he reveals his team made sure the pressure wasn’t allowed to build to the point it had a negative effect.

“I felt good going out but I knew I couldn’t slip up again, that was always in the back of my mind but my team kept me focused and I put on a good performance.

“[Coach] Vernon [Carroll] was happy with my performance. I did everything he told me to do and kept it simple,” he adds before revealing he is hoping to do a lot more learning over the coming 12 months.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out again and just want to get out as much as possible at this stage in my career I enjoyed every minute of it and I am looking forward to the next .”