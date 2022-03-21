“I have the power” – Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll beats his chest after Dubai win

Jono ‘King Kong’ Carroll beat his chest and warned the world’s best super featherweights he is bringing power to the table when he makes his elite-level return.

Carroll kept his name in the frame for a second world title shot with a win on one of two Probellum fight cards in Dubai over the weekend.

Chief support to Olympic gold medallist Estelle Mossley, Carroll dominated previously-undefeated Ghanaian Patrick Ayi Aryee, stopping him in the fourth round of a one-sided fight. Carroll was on top throughout and, by the fourth, was teeing off on Aryee until his corner mercifully intervened.

Speaking after the win, the 29-year-old revealed he wants a second world title fight – Carroll previously challenged Tevin Farmer for the IBF 130lbs strap – and claims he will be a more powerful puncher when he returns to world level.

“I have the power, people always say I’m feather fisted but I’m starting to stop people and I’m starting to sit down on the shots. It’s only a matter of time before I get that one-punch knockout,” Carroll told Ring Kings after his most recent win.

“We’ve been working on power. Even in the middle of that, I was like ‘stop rushing’ because I knew that every time I took a little pause I’d see a gap and let a nice little clean shot go – and it was the clean shots that got him out of there. I could go like that for 12 rounds but I knew there was no way he was going to continue taking that punishment.”

@Jono_Caroll gets the 4th round TKO after Aryee's corner stops the fight! #ProbellumEvolution pic.twitter.com/jagHad89zT — Probellum (@probellum) March 18, 2022

The fight was effectively a tickover for the highly-ranked Irishman who is currently 2nd with the WBA by virtue of his win over Andy Vences last year.

The title situation is somewhat messy, however, and an opportunity does not look to be immediately forthcoming. Champion Roger Gutierrez had been due to defend versus #1 challenger Chris Colbert last month but was forced to pull out and replacement Hector Garcia then shocked the highly-rated Colbert. Garcia now looks likely to face Gutierrez meaning Carroll’s chance may not come until the end of the year.

The Dub is aware that he may have to be patient but is determined to secure his shot and is confident if that shot came against Gutierrez, he has what it takes to beat the champion.

“The belts keep exchanging hands. I would love the WBA, that’s what I’m ranked for. I would love the Gutierrez fight it’s perfect for me. When someone comes at me it suits me better. World titles are coming sooner or later. I just want to get back into the gym and keep learning.”