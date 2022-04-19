‘I don’t want it after watching that’ – Dylan Moran fires sarcastic shots the way of Jake Paul

It was the social media equivalent of the sarcastic ‘ohh I’m scared’ response to a threat.

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1)] took his chance to fire a sly dig the way of social media star turned boxer Jake Paul [5(4)-0] on Tuesday.

The Youtuber posted a video of himself training for an August fight, stating someone is getting knocked out and asking ‘who should it be’.

Not impressed with the form shown by Amanda Serrano’s promoter, Moran sarcastically tweeted ‘I don’t fancy it anymore after watching that’.

Well I don’t fancy it anymore after watching that https://t.co/Z5KvdGca65 — Dylan Moran (@pro_dylanmoran) April 19, 2022

The pair have previous after Paul slatted the Waterford fighter’s credentials once it was revealed as a Conor McGregor sparring partner.

Moran’s response was to call Paul out, although he made it clear he didn’t want to be part of the Paul circus and wanted to fight behind closed doors.

The Deise’s fighters team had other ideas and did reach out re making the fight but a bout never materialised.

‘The Real Deal’ has since teamed up with Frank Warren but has yet to see action in 2022.