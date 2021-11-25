‘I did that’ – Jake Paul’s EGO key to making Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn says Jake Paul’s ego could prove key in finally getting a massive fight between Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] and Amanda Serrano [41(30)-1-1] over the line.

The Irish v American meeting has been muted ever since Taylor defeated the 33-year-old’s sister Cindy Serrano in late 2017.

After a number of false dawns, Serrano appeared set to fight the Irish fight legend in Manchester in May of last year for a career-high purse before the pandemic intervened. Plans to re-fix the bout for Fight Camp then collapsed for financial reasons and Taylor instead rematched Delfine Persoon.

After a cooling-off period talks have begun again and both parties have pointed to a massive 2022 showdown.

Serrano now has Youtuber turned boxer Paul as part of her team and seems keener than ever to get the fight made. In fact, Hearn says positive talks re an April showdown have already begun.

The Matchroom boss says Paul’s ego has a lot to do with the positive change. The Essex fight maker says Paul, who fights Tommy Fury next, wants to be known as the man who made the biggest women’s fight of all time.

“Katie and Serrano fight in December, so I’m looking for the end of April for that fight, or something like that.

“Jake is still the mind behind the operation. I think Jake has taken a liking of respect to Amanda Serrano, he’s given her a great platform and pushed her profile considerably,” Hearn told Donagh Coby of the Mirror.

“And he wants to be the guy that makes the biggest fight of all time in women’s boxing.

“It’s partly because he likes Amanda, and partly as an ego trip where he can turn around and get a huge payday for Amanda, give her the biggest fight of all time, and say ‘I did that’.”

If the pair are to fight in April they first have to come through December bouts. Undisputed lightweight champion Taylor fights xx in Liverpool in December, while seven-weight world champion Serrano fights former Taylor foe, Miriam Gutierrez, on December 18.