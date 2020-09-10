‘I am not a greedy person’ – Frampton denies greed in £6 million lose of earnings claim

Carl Frampton has denied being greedy after it was revealed he was seeking £6 million in lost earnings from the time his career was guided by fellow Irish fight legend Barry McGuigan.

The former two weight world champion, who split from McGuigan and Cyclone in 2017, is suing his former manager and the company he was a once a director of for alleged withheld earnings. McGuigan is counter sueing in a separate case for breach of contract. Both men deny doing anything wrong.

Appearing at the Belfast High Court for the third day of legal proceedings, McGuigan’s lawyers revealed what was initially thought to be a £4 million pursuit was indeed £6 million.

Frampton, who is hoping to make Irish boxing history by becoming a Ireland’s first three weight world champion later this year, denied suggestions he was being ‘greedy’.

Under cross examination ‘The Jackal’ was adamant he was just trying get back the money he felt he owed – and revealed the amount was determined after he had employed a forensic accountant to investigate.

The lawyer said the claim included money paid boxers who fought on Frampton’s world title undercards, all fees paid to trainer, Shane McGuigan, and money spent to build a special purpose build Titanic stadium venue.

“Does that not sound a bit greedy to you?” asked counsel for McGuigan.

“Again, I am not a greedy person,” Carl Frampton replied.

Counsel for McGuigan also accused Frampton of ‘bad mouthing’ McGuigan and his family ‘without really finding out if there’s any basis to it or not.’

A claim Frampton denied.

The hearing continues.