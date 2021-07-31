How to WATCH Tommy McCarthy vs Chris Billam-Smith – Running Order – Time

Tommy McCarthy can take another stride to a world title fight and add more hardware to his collection tonight.

‘The Mac Attack’ takes on Chris BIllam-Smith on Matchroom’s Fight Camp live on DAZN. The Belfast fighter’s European cruiserweight title will be on the like as will the Commonwealth and British titles.

The Pete Taylor trained McCarthy, who will have Carl Frampton in his corner as he fights the Shane McGuigan trained fighter, is expected to ring walk in and around 10:00pm Irish time.

You can watch all the action on DAZN.

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom.

FIGHT CAMP WEEK 1 WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER18:15 BST LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL



6 x 2 mins Super-Lightweight contest

SANDY RYAN 144lbs 7oz v KIRSTIE BAVINGTON 144lbs 3oz

(Derby, England) (Pensnett, England)



followed by



19:00 BST LIVE ON DAZN



10 x 3 mins IBF International Super-Middleweight Title

AVNI YILDIRIM 163lbs v JACK CULLEN 163lbs 7oz

(Istanbul, Turkey) (Little Lever, England)



followed by



10 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest

ANTHONY FOWLER 155lbs 4oz v RICO MUELLER 156lbs

(Liverpool, England) (Eberswalde, Germany)



followed by



4 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

CAMPBELL HATTON 135lbs 9oz v JAKUB LASKOWSKI 135lbs 8oz

(Manchester, England) (Siemianowice Slaskie, Poland)



followed by



12 x 3 mins European, British and Commonwealth Cruiserweight Titles

TOMMY MCCARTHY 199lbs 3oz v CHRIS BILLAM-SMITH 199lbs 5oz

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Bournemouth, England)



followed by



12 x 3 mins WBA Featherweight World Title

XU CAN 125lbs 3oz v LEIGH WOOD 125lbs 5oz

(Beijing, China) (Nottingham, England)