How to watch Jaime Munguia v Spike O’Sullivan? What time? Running Order?

You can’t.

That’s the case, at least, if you are residing in Spike’s home country of Ireland.

That’s right, no TV channel in Ireland or the UK has picked up O’Sullivan’s middleweight fight with former 154lbs champ Jaime Munguia.

Additionally, there are no legal streams online available, with even PPV outlet fite.tv not carrying the bout.

The twelve-round title fight at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, is being promoted by Golden Boy and is being shown on the OTT streaming platform DAZN in America, Canada, Germany, Japan, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, and Brazil.

Has no Irish or uk station picked up the @spike_osullivan fight what a load of b****x has the makings of a war munguia moving up in weight if spike can land them big shots he could pull this off best of luck spike 🇮🇪🇮🇪 @packycollins @eirSport @boxnationtv @PremierSportsTV — philip campbell (@phililpcampbell) January 10, 2020

O’Sullivan will be in the ring in the Lone Star state in early hours of Sunday morning.

The main card begins at around 2:00am (Irish time) with Munguia-Spike being the fourth of four fights.

The full running order for the night is as follows:

Hector Valdez (11-0, 7 KO) vs Luis Rios (25-5-1, 17 KO), junior featherweights, 8 rounds

George Rincon (9-0, 6 KO) vs Diego Perez (13-9-1, 11 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds

Travell Mazion (16-0, 12 KO) vs Fernando Castaneda (26-13-1, 17 KO), junior middleweights, 10 rounds

Tristan Kalkreuth (3-0, 2 KO) vs Blake Lacaze (4-7-1, 2 KO), cruiserweights, 4 rounds

Joshua Franco (15-1-2, 7 KO) vs Jose Burgos (17-2, 14 KO), junior bantamweights, 10 rounds

Hector Tanajara Jr (18-0, 5 KO) vs Juan Carlos Burgos (33-3-2, 21 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Franchon Crews-Dezurn (6-1, 2 KO) vs Alejandra Jimenez (12-0-1, 9 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds

Jaime Munguia (34-0, 27 KO) vs Gary O’Sullivan (30-3, 21 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds