How to WATCH Connor Coyle fight in Mexico tonight

Jonny Stapleton

It will be more Mexican lay over than pitt stop as Connor Coyle [13(6)-0] trades leather in the fight famous country tonight.

The Derry fighter ended a 15 month ring absence by stopping Esteban Villalba within a round in Chihuahua on April 10.

The fight served it’s purpose in terms of getting the middleweight out but Coyle and his supporters would have preferred if he got more rounds as he looks to make a charge on the 160lbs top 10 later this year.

Coyle argues a much tougher shift awaits as he returns to the in Cancun in tonight.

‘The Kid’ takes on Edgar Ortega [18(11)-12(3)] on the Mexican card. The 11 stoppage wins on ‘Nene’s’ record suggests he can punch but its his resilence Coyle points to when explaining somewhat of a test awaits.

Ortega has brought a host of Canada’s best prospects the distance and was there till the final bell against Conor the likes Samuel Vargas and more recently Carlos Molina.

“This next fight in Cancun is definitely a tougher fight. His last fight this year was with Carlos Molina, and he was in with a few other tough operators, including Samual Vargas. They all went the distance. So I’m definitely expecting the rounds with this boy,” Coyle told Irish-boxing.com.

The fight can be viewed for free on Facebook. The Deporte Colima will the ABF title fight with Coyle expected in the ring from about 3AM Irish time.

