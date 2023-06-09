How to Watch Callum Walsh vs Carson Jones

Callum Walsh [6(5)-0] tops yet another Hollywood Fight Night in California tonight.

The Cork prospect takes a big step up when he faces former Brian Rose defeater Carson Jones [43(31)-15(4)-1] over 10 rounds on the 360 Promotions bill.

The Freddie Roach-trained light middleweight also fights for a title for the first time in his career and will leave the Commerce Casino with the WBC US sliver title if he has his hand raised Stateside.

Like the majority of Walsh’s bouts to date, tonight’s clash will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass.

The card is expected to glove off at 3am Irish time with Walsh expected in the ring relatively early.

Speaking on the test that awaits Walsh said: “It is a step up, but you can see from my last fight and every other fight, I need these kinds of step ups,” said Walsh. “But if you put somebody in front of me that is not really worthy of being there or is not a good opponent, I’m just going to blow them away within one or two rounds. So hopefully this guy can last a couple of rounds and we can get a good fight.”

“I haven’t been tested yet,” he adds. “I don’t think I’m at the level where I’m truly going to be tested. Not yet.”