How to Watch Callum Walsh Fight Tonight

Callum Walsh [2(2)-0] will take on an undefeated American on the top of a UFC Fight Pass card tonight.

Luis Garcia [3(1)-0] will look to become the first man to take the light middleweight Munster Monster into the second round of a pro fight when they meet in a six round main event.

The 28-year-old ‘Snipper’ should be confident he can at the very least be competitive against the 21-year-old when they fight at the Quiet Cannon Country Club, Montebello, as he has yet to taste defeat, winning his first three pro fights.

It has to be noted that the American’s three fights to date have played out in Mexico against fighters with losing records and as a result, Walsh will be favourite to record victory.

Still, it represents a solid fight for a youngster with just two fights to his name and another chance to increase his following thanks to the sizable platform.

The 360 Promotions talent takes centre stage and will be on late as a result. The broadcast, which can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass, begins a 3:00am Irish Time – and it could be 4:00 am before the Freddie Roach trained fighter is in the ring.

Also on the card is a co-feature between Jalen ‘Sky’ Walker, (10-0-1, 9 KO’s), of Los Angeles, CA battles Adan Ochoa, (12-2, 5 KOs) in a highly anticipated eight-round featherweight clash.

In a women’s lightweight bout, Chelsey Anderson, (4-0, 1 KO), of Yorba Linda, CA battles San Diego southpaw Jessica Juarez, (3-1, 1 KO), in a scheduled six rounder.

In a special attraction amateur bout, the son of the Legendary Manny Pacquiao, Manny Pacquiao Jr. will compete in a three-round featherweight bout against an opponent to be announced.

Light heavyweights will be in action as Hollywood Fight Nights fan favorite, Marco Deckmann, (8-1, 7 KOs), of North Hollywood, CA looks to extend his five-bout winning streak against Jasper McCargo, (4-2-2, 2 KOs), of Richmond, CA.

Competing in the featherweight division, Omar Cande Trinidad, (7-0-1, 5 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA will face an opponent to be announced over six scheduled rounds.

Also, in the featherweight division, Dariial Kuchmenov, (3-0, 2 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA will compete in a four rounder against an opponent to be announced.

Lightweight prospect 19-year-old Ruben ‘Gallito’ Islas, (4-0, 3 KOs), of Rialto, CA hits the ring in a four-round bout against an opponent to be announced.

Rounding out the card, in a battle of super lightweight newcomers, David Romero, (1-0, 1 KO), of Los Angeles, CA battles pro debuting Fernando Gaytan of Hemet, CA in a four rounder.