How to Watch Aaron McKenna in Prizefighter

Prizefighter is back in a fresh format and just like the original – won by Martin Rogan – there is huge Irish interest in the tournament.

Aaron McKenna is the latest entrant and looks to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Rogan, Eamonn O’Kane, Mike Perez, Jono Carroll and Willie Casey by winning the career-changing contest.

The champion of the eight-man 2024 Prizefighter series will pocket a bumper $1million winners’ cheque and McKenna has expressed confidence that will be him.

The Quarter-Finals of the tournament glove off at Osaka’s Yamato Arena today.

’The Silencer,’ who is out to make a big impression in Japan, faces unbeaten, 23-year-old American-Puerto Rican Jeovanny Estela on the first of what will be three Prizefighter fight nights.

The card is available to watch on DAZN at Gloves Off at 9am Irish time.