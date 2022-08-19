Hometown Hero Padraig McCrory has crucial EU title advantage

As the size of the crowd increases, so too does Padraig McCrory’s performance levels, making home advantage for his EU title fight all the more important.

McCrory [14(8)-0] will challenge Gustave Tamba for the EU super middleweight title in his next fight and should do so on home soil – in either Belfast or Galway – as Conlan Boxing won the right to promote the bout after lodging the highest purse bid.

The Dee Walsh-trained super middle is delighted he will be in the home corner for the biggest fight of his career, not least because it means his passionate following will be in attendance.

‘The Hammer’ has noticed the level of love he receives from the Irish fight fraternity has ramped to Valentine’s levels of late. Its support, he says, he feeds off and uses as fuel to perform, making home advantage a tangible advantage for his continental challenge.

“I’m extremely happy [that Conlan Boxing won the purse bids] as it shows they are backing me and looking to build stuff around me,” McCrory tells Irish-Boxing.com

“Home advantage for me is massive as the Irish boxing fans have been really backing me recently and I’m thriving off it.”

1st pro fight at 29

14 fights later (34)

I feel bigger and better than ever

We all have a shelf life but I'm just getting started!!!

Test after test ✅️

Keep it coming pic.twitter.com/7udNTVJ73c — padraig mc crory (@padraigmc1988) August 12, 2022

McCrory has always had a passionate following but it was never more loud or proud than when he fought and defeated Marco Antonio Perbiban on the Michael Conlan ‘Return of the Mick’ undercard at the SSE Arena earlier this month.

The 34-year-old notes how they created an atmosphere so special – it made him feel special.

“The atmosphere was special. I’ve already noticed a boost in my fan base and it’s something we can definitely build on if I keep winning.

That was the best atmosphere I fought in. I’ve boxed in front of a couple of hundred people so to come out in front of that crowd was special.”

Speaking on what awaits when he fights Tamba he said: “I don’t know much at the minute apart from his record which indicates he’s a puncher but if and when the fights made me and dee will look at him more.”