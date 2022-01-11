Hanney will pay for pay sins in ‘all out war’ predicts Moylette

The fact Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] has taken ‘a few shortcuts’ over the years turns a genuine 50-50 clash into a 60-40 in Ray Moylette’s [12(5)-1(0)] favour, according to the Mayo side of a recently rumoured fight.

Moylette claims he has agreed terms to fight the Dublin light welterweight and – if Hanney is as equally as willing – expects the pair to meet in a BUI Celtic title fight on Celtic Clash 13.

Moylette understands the excitement surrounding the potential fight, noting war could break out if both share the ring.

The Pascal Collins trained Connaught man also admits ‘The Wizard’ brings a lot to the table. In fact, he suggests if you just take talent and ability into account the fight would fall into the pick ’em category. However, he suggests the fact the Eastwall fighter hasn’t always lived the life may catch up on him during such a high-end fight, swinging things in his favour.

“Jake Hanney is tough,” Moylette told Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s been around the block awhile no more than myself. However, I think he has taken a few shortcuts along the way and they will come back to haunt him. The fight will be all action and nothing short of a bill topper. It may very well go the distance too. A real 50/50.”

While Moylette says he has agreed to fight there are strong suggestions Hanney and Declan Geraghty will trade leather on the next Boxing Ireland card.

Addressing those rumours Moylette said: “The Hanney fight has been agreed on my side. Packie called me and asked me would I take it. I said yes off the cuff.

“As far as I know it has come down the line from Boxing Ireland. They are looking for a good fight for the next show. According to Hanney he hasn’t heard a thing about it. He’s probably too busy calling out super featherweights,” he adds addressing Niall O’Connor talk.

Moylette, who has only fought once since December of 2018, has been linked with his fair share of Irish lightweights over the years but until recently was never mentioned alongside the Phil Sutcliffe trained Hanney.

Victor Rabei was regularly discussed and he had twice agreed to fight Larry Fryers stateside – and while Hanney is a fresh name, Moylette points out it’s exactly the type of fight he has been looking for since his defeat to Mexican Christian Uruzquieta. Moylette believes a domestic fight would re ignite the flame and give his career the boost it needs.

“It’s the fight I’ve been looking for, for the last 3 years. A good domestic dust-up, a fan friendly all out war. I’ve been on the sideline far too long now. This is a fight I can really push and really get up for. It would mean a lot to win the title. I havent won any title as a professional yet so I’m hungry. I’ll win then defend my title and then vacate to move on to bigger honours.”