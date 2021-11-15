Golden Gong GOLD for Boxer of the Tournament Maguire

Luke Maguire was celebrating on the double last night after claiming gold and the Best Boxer Award at the Golden Gong multi nations in Skopje, North Macedonia.

The Dublin light middleweight beat Ukraine’s Alaa Almakhmud to finish on top of the 72kg podium. Maguire won three fights in three days in Skopje.

Meanwhile, Wayne Kelly was withdrawn from his final with Sneptin Bajoka at the end of the second round because of a shoulder injury.

Dean Clancy was unlucky not to finish on top as he lost his light-welterweight decider with Englnad’s Joe Tyres on a 3-2 split decision.

Likewise with Sean Purcell who was on the wrong end of a 4-1 split decision again John O’Meara of England.

Image courtesy of Damian Kennedy.



Golden Gong Multi Nations North Macedonia



November 11th

Quarter-finals

72kg Luke Maguire (Ireland) beat Marine Naccarie (Moldova) 5-0

S/Finals November 12

63.5kg Dean Clancy Ireland) beat Nazif Sejdi (Serbia) 5-0

54kg Jake Rapple (Ireland) lost to Bashkin Bajoka (Kosovo) 2-3

57kg Sean Purcell (Ireland ) beat Sing Yu To (China) 5-0

72kg Luke McGuire (Ireland) won TBA (Kosovo) 4-1

Finals Novermber 13

57kg Sean Purcell (Ireland) lost to John O’Meara (England) 1-4

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ireland ) lost to Sneptin Bajoka (Kosovo) RET2

63.5kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) lost to Joe Tyres (England) 2-3

72kg Luke Maguire (Ireland) beat Alaa Almakhmud (Ukraine) 5-0

91+kg Jack Marley (Ireland) W/O

Irish squad

51kg Paddy McShane (Letterkenny)

54kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown Dublin)

57kh Sean Purcell (Saviours/ Crystal)

63.5kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballincargy)

72kg Luke Maguire (Esker)

91+kg Jack Marley (Monkstown Dublin)

Coaches: Damian Kennedy and Rory McShane