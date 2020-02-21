Golden Contract semi final RUNNING ORDER

Tyrone McCullagh and Tyrone McKenna will be bidding to make sure there is Irish interest in Golden Contract finals night.

The Pete Taylor trained duo and comedy double act fight at York Hall, live on Sky Sports hoping to take one step closer to a six figure five fight contract with a a major promoter believed to be Top Rank.

Both face the tournament favourites in their respective weight classes as McCullagh takes on Ryan Walsh and McKenna fights Mohamed Mimoune.

Check the running order of the show below:

DOORS OPEN – 5:30pm GMT

FIRST BELL – 5.55pm GMT



Preliminary bouts (Sky Sports Facebook)

Bout 1

12st 10lb, 4 Rounds

BURIM AHMETI vs. RYAN HIBBERT

Bout 2

10st 7lb, 4 Rounds

ELLIOT WHALE vs. LEE HALLETT

Bout 3

11st 4lb, 4 Rounds

INDER BASSI SINGH vs. ZIGIMANTAS BUTKEVICIUS

Bout 4

14st 4lb, 4 Rounds

WILLIAM HAMILTON vs. JOHN SHEARER

Live on Sky Sports Action (UK) & ESPN+ (US), 7.30pm GMT

Bout 5

Golden Contract super-lightweight semi-final, 10 Rounds

OHARA DAVIES (9st 13lb 14oz) vs. JEFF OFORI (9st 13lb 5oz)

Bout 6

Golden Contract super-lightweight semi-final, 10 Rounds

WBC International title

TYRONE McKENNA (9st 13lb 12oz) vs. MOHAMED MIMOUNE (9st 13lb 10z)

Bout 7

Golden Contract featherweight semi-final, 10 Rounds

RYAN WALSH (8st 13lb 13oz) vs. TYRONE McCULLAGH (8st 13lb 5oz)

Bout 8

Golden Contract featherweight semi-final, 10 Rounds

WBO European title

LEIGH WOOD (8st 13lb 12oz) vs. JAZZA DICKENS (9st)

