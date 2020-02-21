Logo



Golden Contract semi final RUNNING ORDER

Tyrone McCullagh and Tyrone McKenna will be bidding to make sure there is Irish interest in Golden Contract finals night.

The Pete Taylor trained duo and comedy double act fight at York Hall, live on Sky Sports hoping to take one step closer to a six figure five fight contract with a a major promoter believed to be Top Rank.

Both face the tournament favourites in their respective weight classes as McCullagh takes on Ryan Walsh and McKenna fights Mohamed Mimoune.

Check the running order of the show below:

DOORS OPEN – 5:30pm GMT

FIRST BELL – 5.55pm GMT

Preliminary bouts (Sky Sports Facebook)

Bout 1
12st 10lb, 4 Rounds
BURIM AHMETI vs. RYAN HIBBERT

Bout 2
10st 7lb, 4 Rounds
ELLIOT WHALE vs. LEE HALLETT

Bout 3
11st 4lb, 4 Rounds
INDER BASSI SINGH vs. ZIGIMANTAS BUTKEVICIUS

Bout 4
14st 4lb, 4 Rounds
WILLIAM HAMILTON vs. JOHN SHEARER

Live on Sky Sports Action (UK) & ESPN+ (US), 7.30pm GMT

Bout 5
Golden Contract super-lightweight semi-final, 10 Rounds
OHARA DAVIES (9st 13lb 14oz) vs. JEFF OFORI (9st 13lb 5oz)

Bout 6
Golden Contract super-lightweight semi-final, 10 Rounds
WBC International title
TYRONE McKENNA (9st 13lb 12oz) vs. MOHAMED MIMOUNE (9st 13lb 10z)

Bout 7
Golden Contract featherweight semi-final, 10 Rounds
RYAN WALSH (8st 13lb 13oz) vs. TYRONE McCULLAGH (8st 13lb 5oz)

Bout 8
Golden Contract featherweight semi-final, 10 Rounds
WBO European title
LEIGH WOOD (8st 13lb 12oz) vs. JAZZA DICKENS (9st)

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

