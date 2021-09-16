Go Big or Go Home – Larry Fryers Explains Why Doesn’t Do Tune-Up Fights

Larry Fryers [11(4)-4(2)] doesn’t believe in warm-ups or tune-up fights.

The Monaghan southpaw wants to fight best, wants to be tested, and wants the chance to progress his career in EVERY fight.

The American-based fighter Irishman believes his fight against Samuel Teah [17(7)-4(1)-1] in Philadelphia this coming weekend stays through to that mantra.

Many felt after three defeats on the trot, two of which came against prospects of note, Fryers would take a step back and get a routine win.

However, that’s isn’t the ‘Lethal Larry’ way, hence the Philly Teah party.

“That’s not why I’m in the sport. I’ve always stated that I want to test myself against the best I possibly can, so that I can see where I’m at,” he explained to Irish-boxing.com.

“That’s why I chose to fight Sam as he is another quality opponent. I don’t see the benefit of taking an easy fight. I know I can compete with these guys and I want to keep moving forward and the only way to do that is to fight the best available.”

‘Tsunami’ Teah isn’t quite Top Rank’s ‘future world champion’ Xander Zayas, who beat Fryers last time out, or Elvis Rodriguez or former world champion Rances Barthelemy, fighters Fryers was due to fight but for covid cancelations.

On the surface, it appears an ideal step back, that blends Fryer’s desire to test himself with an easier way to victory.

However, the Las Vegas based fighter suggests the risk and potential reward on offer remain the same as his recent TV bouts.

“This is like my last few fights,” he continues.

“It’s an ideal fight for me as it’s another opportunity to test myself against a top quality opponent with a good record on another good card.”

Despite going into the clash on the back of three defeats Fryers claims there is no pressure going into 2300 Arena, Philadelphia hosted fight.

“There’s pressure on every fight and this one is no different. A loss will never define me or my career, so I’m not worried about that – and like always I’m going in to win this and I believe like I always do that I will.”

Securing that win won’t be easy according to Fryers, 30, he suggests the 34-year-old home town fighter will bring the best out of him and play his part in an entertaining fight.

“I believe he will bring the best out of me. He has beaten some top class opponents and is a quality fighter in his own right. I’m predicting a great fight, one I’m sure will get the crowd on there feet from start to finish.”