‘Give me a crack’ – Emotional Jason Quigley calls out ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade

An emotional Jason Quigley wants a crack at Demetrius Andrade and his WBO middleweight world title.

The Donegal middleweight reinvigorated his career with victory in an enthralling fight at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas’s Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Quigley picked up a majority decision win over Shane Mosley Jr and the WBO-NABO ranking title following a gruelling contest.

In the minutes after having his hand raised – and after a few emotional moments – the Andy Lee trained fighter set his sights on better titles and even bigger fights.

Speaking to DAZN he said he wanted Matchroom’s middleweight Andrade, who holds a win over Luke Keleer.

“I remember, three, four years ago when Boo Boo Andrade had no promoter, he had no real management going on, he was like ‘I’ll fight this Jason Quigley guy’ – he didn’t even pronounce my name right,” Quigley said after his win over Mosley Jr.

“Boo Boo Andrade, now that you’re the champ, you’re always crying that you don’t have people to fight you. I’m not saying that I’m going to kick your ass. I’ll get in there and put on one hell of a fight with you. I’ve got a belt, you’ve got the main one, give me a crack at that title.”

Speaking after he exited the ring and had some time to calm down, Quigley reflected on how emotional he got when he was confirmed the winner.

“I’m absolutely delighted and over the moon. There have been a lot of hurdles and I spent a long time out of the ring.

“Every fighter goes through a lot in camp. I have been through a hell of a lot even to get to Vegas for this fight. Everything just poured out when I got the victory. There has been so much going on behind the scenes. I am so grateful for the people I love around me. I can’t thank them enough.”

Two of those to play a part were Irish fight legends Andy Lee and Wayne McCullough. Former world champ Lee has taken the reigns as Quigley’s coach but couldn’t travel to America allowing Olympic medal winner and former world champ Wayne McCullough to man the corner on the night

“How blessed am I to have Andy Lee, an Olympian and a world champion? When he can’t make it, who steps in but Wayne McCullough, an Olympian and a world champion for Ireland. I am so blessed. I want to thank Wayne for taking this on. He was a very positive influence,” Quigley commented.

The world title hopeful also took time to pay credit to opponent Mosely and was honest enough to admit he didn’t want to go the rematch route.

“It was a really close fight. I want to give massive credit to Shane, what a fight and what a gentleman. He’s a really respectful person too. I wish him all the best.

“He said about doing it again, but I said: ‘Nah, I took my opportunity and I want to move on now.’ I don’t want to stay in the one place or go backward. I want to push on now and become a world champion.

“When I sat down, I just realised I haven’t fought in a year-and-a-half. Shane was kept busy and had two fights. He got better each fight. He was the man on form coming in. I’m just happy to get the ten rounds and to win the fight. I’m delighted that both of us came out healthy.”