‘Get rich and get out’ – U-18 Champ Ryan Murphy has Pro Plans

When Ryan Murphy mentions his exit plan he isn’t talking about how he gets out of harm’s way once he lands a shot. The 16-year-old Champion is in fact discussing retirement!

The Neilstown BC fighter has it planned out, follow up his 80kg Under-18 Irish title win a spring European Under-18 medal, turn pro, make life-changing money, and hang them up.

“The only thing I want now is a gold medal at the Europeans and then go pro,” he told Irish-boxing.com after his victory over Thomas Quinn McDonagh last week.

When pushed on Elite or Olympic aspirations he added, “It’s all about going pro.”

“Get in there early and retire early, prove people wrong, get rich and get out.”

Reflecting on his final win Murphy added: “I made that fight hard for myself.

“I boxed a lot better last week (in the semi final) but I’ll be boxing a lot better in the future.”