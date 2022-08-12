Geoghegan and O’Donoghue record European Schools wins

Team Ireland recorded 2 wins on the opening day of the European School’s Championship.

The tournament, for Junior Cadets aged 13 and 14, is being hosted by the Turkish Boxing Federation in Erzurum.

Brandon Geoghegan of Sacred Heart, Dublin, and contesting at 50kg, opened Ireland’s account in Bout 3, with a decisive 5-0 win over Amin Wahbi of Israel. Bout 4 was the 52kg contest between Cian Stapleton of Marble City BC, and Thomas O’Reilly of Scotland. The decision went to the Scottish boxer, after a valiant performance by the Kilkenny boxer.

Team Co-Captain, 57kg John O’Donoghue of Olympic L, took on Israel’s Shrago Shon in his first bout of the competition and recorded a 5-0 win. The next bout, at 60kg, saw Portlaoise BC’s Edward Harty, box Topalios Petros of Hungary. It wasn’t to be on this occasion for the Laois boxer, who put in a fine performance.

Rocco Dempsey, of Avona BC, Dublin, was the final Team Ireland boxer between the ropes on the opening day, and faced Hungarian opposition. This was a close bout, with Dempsey winning the first round and his opponent claiming the second. The decision, ultimately, went to the Hungarian boxer.

This is the first time these boxers will represent their country in international competition, although some Junior Cadets will have experienced international competition or training camps through their club, county board or provincial unit.

Courtesy of the IABA

Team Ireland Squad:

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath

40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.

44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork

46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford

51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork

54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin

57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin

60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain

64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath

37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford

42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.

44kg Danial Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry

48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin

52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny

54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare

57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.

60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois

63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin

66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick

75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway

80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork

90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim

Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey

Coaches

Amanda Spencer

Lynn McEnery

Brian Barry

Jeff Fitzgerald

R&J: Mal Scott